‘Trivago Guy’ Tim Williams Arrested for Drunk Driving

Actor and musician Tim Williams, best known as the “Trivago guy” pitchman for the popular travel website of the same name, was arrested in Houston for Driving While Intoxicated.

According to Entertainment Tonight, police discovered Williams passed out behind the wheel of a car on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was still in a live traffic lane and the actor’s foot was reportedly on the brakes according to The Houston Chronicle.

Houston Police soon gave the 52-year-old a field sobriety test, which he failed, and also requested him to submit blood for a test for alcohol, which he agreed to. The pitchman was then taken into custody, ordered to have a mental health evaluation according to ET, and then released from jail on $100 bond.

Trivago released a statement through a spokesperson and noted that the company was aware of the arrest and were still waiting for the “full details of the situation.”

“We want to make clear that Trivago treats such incidents very seriously and strongly condemns drinking and driving, which poses a risk to others and goes against the Trivago culture,” the spokesperson’s statement read according to ET.

Williams is a Houston native according to The Houston Chronicle and will be expected back in court on April 17. He became a viral sensation after starring in several ads for Trivago back in 2014 and even ended up adding the name “Trivago Guy” to his online biography.

His “scruffy” and “unkempt” look caused the company to hold a contest to “clean up” the Trivago Guy according to ET, with the final results appearing in November.

“We’ve heard your cries, America — you think ‘Trivago Guy’ needs a makeover,” the German company announced with the contest. The company also released a statement addressing his new fresh and clean look.

“Tim may have a new wardrobe and haircut in our latest commercials, but his message remains the same,” a company statement said at the time. “Whether you wear a belt or not, Trivago.com can help you find your ideal hotel at a great price.”

Click2Houston adds that Williams also appeared in the films Labyrinth of Lies in 2014 and the Tom Cruise film Valkyrie in 2008. He also appeared in a recurring role in the German soap opera titled Good Times, Bad Times from 2012 until 2013.

Williams has not released a comment on social media. His last Facebook post involves a promotional appearance on Great Day Houston in support of his album, Magnolia City.