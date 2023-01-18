Shakira Reportedly Discovered Gerard Pique Was Cheating Because of Some Strawberry Jam

Shakira and her ex-husband are in a sticky situation. Not just because of their well-publicized split but a new internet theory as to why the separation came about, which can be summed up in one word — jam. In the summer of last year, Shakira, 45, and soccer player Gerard Piqué, 35, ended their 12-year romance after Piqué allegedly left his wife in favor of Clara Chia Marti, 23. Despite Piqué's relationship with Marti being widely reported as an affair, Shakira was apparently "devastated" when online detectives discovered Marti in a Zoom interview conducted by Piqué from their shared house. At the time, they were reportedly still together. Moving onto the jam story — first reported by Jezebel — the music video for Shakira's single "Te Felicito," released in August of last year, featured her peering into a refrigerator in a particular scene in the song. In interviews (according to an admitted "murky string of sources"), Shakira reportedly said she was trying to "find the truth" when asked about the scene.

According to a Spanish TV show called Socialite, ShowNews reports that Shakira caught her husband cheating after finding a partially eaten jar of jam. Apparently, Shakira was out of town promoting her music. Yet she's the only one in her household who eats strawberry jam, and Gerard supposedly hates jam, so could only his mistress have eaten it? The truth is to be determined. After being introduced in 2010, Shakira and Piqué made their public debut in 2012. By 2013 they welcomed their first child, Milan, and two years later, they announced the birth of a second son, Sasha. They appeared to have been living happily until June 2022, when the couple announced they were splitting up. The two said in a joint statement: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

In addition, the Spanish government claims Shakira owes $15 million in back taxes, which she is fighting in court; a new track from a recording session by the artist has lyrics that seem to suggest that Piqué might play a role in the matter. Aside from the song, in which she compares her ex's new girlfriend to a "Twingo" and a "Casio," Shakira has not spoken about the cheating scandal in depth. She has previously discussed the many sacrifices she made to make their relationship work—specifically, sacrificing her career in favor of his. "One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear, and I came to Spain to support him so he could play [soccer] and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," she said in September.