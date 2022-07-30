Shakira Prosecutors Want Eight-Year Sentence Over Singer's Alleged Tax Fraud

Apparently, Shakira hasn't been paying her taxes, and she faces multiple years in prison as a result. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is facing serious jail time for tax evasion. The Colombian superstar is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors in Spain said they would ask a court to sentence her to eight years and two months in prison if convicted. They are also seeking a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million), The Hollywood Reporter notes. Shakira is well aware of the charges and recently declined a pea offer, preferring to stand trial for tax fraud.

The indictment details six charges against her. Her publicists in London said in a statement that Shakira "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer." They say instead that the Spanish Tax Agency has violated her rights. She's already also reportedly paid the money she owes back. Her Spanish public relations team said she deposited the amount owed, which includes 3 million euros in interest.

According to prosecutors, the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country. She recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona. She was recently rumored to be dating actor Chris Evans.