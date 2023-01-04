Shakira Shares Note About Betrayal in Wake of Gerard Piqué Split

In June 2022, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced that they had split after 11 years together. In her note about the past year, Shakira did mention that's important to move past any potential betrayals. When it was originally reported that Shakira and Piqué split, there were rumors swirling that the athlete cheated on the singer which led to the breakup.

Shakira began her post, which was penned in Spanish, by writing that time can heal all the wounds that one might have encountered in the past year. She wrote that even if one has been "betrayed," "we must continue to trust." The "Hips Don't Lie" singer continued to write that if one encounters "contempt," you should continue to place value within yourself. Shakira's note was filled with positivity, as she told her followers that there are more good people out there than the opposite.

Shakira did not mention anything that happened to her specifically over the past year. But, it is interesting to see that she mentioned "betrayal" in her Instagram post given the rumors surrounding her breakup. As previously stated, Shakira and Piqué announced their split in June. The announcement came amid rumors that Piqué was seeing another woman and that he and Shakira were already living apart. Despite the allegations, the pair issued a joint statement, which read, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Several months later, Shakira opened up about her split during an interview with ELLE. She told the outlet in September that it was "incredibly difficult" to deal with the breakup, especially in the spotlight. The singer stated that she was trying to "conceal the situation" for the sake of the two sons that she shares with Piqué — Milan and Sasha. She explained, "I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?" Shakira did not address the cheating allegations with ELLE. However, she did say that her relationship with Piqué once felt "sacred," but that it "turned into something vulgarized and cheapened." Still, she's focused on maintaining a good co-parenting relationship with him for their sons.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children," she explained. "We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."