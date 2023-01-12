Shakira Just Put Her Ex Gerard Piqué on Blast

Shakira isn't holding back any punches when it comes to her ex, Gerard Piqué. According to Billboard, she released her first single of the year, "BZRP Music Session #53," from Argentine producer Bizarrap. Her latest track took direct aim at Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Billboard translated the lyrics from Shakira's new song, which she performs in Spanish. She seems to reference a breakup in the track, saying that she's "not getting back with you." Shakira goes on to sing about how it's not her fault that the individual is criticized, singing, "I only make music, sorry that it bothers you." She also sings, "You left me the in-laws as my neighbors, media outlets at my door and in debt with the government/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

The song also features Shakira making a jab at her ex's new girlfriend, as she sings, "A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you/ For guys like you/ I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you." Shakira released this track on Wednesday, months after she announced her split from Piqué. In June, the pair released a joint statement to share that they were going their separate ways after 11 years together, saying, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Months after sharing the news, Shakira opened up about the situation while speaking with ELLE. She explained that it was "incredibly difficult" to navigate this split in the spotlight, especially as she was trying to "conceal the situation" for the sake of the two sons whom she shares with Piqué — Milan and Sasha. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer said, "I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?" Shakira went on to tell the publication that no matter how their union came to an end, she and her ex are committed to maintaining a co-parenting relationship for their children.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children," she explained. "We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."