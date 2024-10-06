Shaboozey Calls out Fans Who Harassed Him at Bar

Rising country music sensation Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, recently took to social media to express his frustration with an unpleasant encounter at a local establishment. The artist, known for his chart-topping hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," shared on X (formerly Twitter) a disturbing incident where he faced harassment from patrons. "Went into a bar and had a lady yank my hair, and another person call me 'weird' cause I wasn't taking pictures with people there, then still secretly recorded me...smh," Shaboozey wrote, detailing the unsettling experience.

This incident comes at a time when Shaboozey's career is soaring to new heights. The Nigerian-American artist has been a force in the country music scene, breaking records and challenging genre boundaries. His unique background, including time spent at a Nigerian boarding school, has contributed to his distinctive musical perspective.

Shaboozey's path to stardom is as intriguing as his music. His stage name originated from a high school football coach's misspelling of his last name. This error eventually became his professional moniker, now recognized by millions of fans. Shaboozey explained in an Oct. 3 interview with Billboard, "Playing football in high school as a freshman, you come in and you're kind of the guy that has to prove themselves. And my coach had seen my last name, and he was like 'Shaboozey,' wrote it on a helmet — like exactly how it's spelled as my artist name — and smacked it on my helmet."

The artist's breakout moment came in 2024 when he collaborated with Beyoncé on her country album Cowboy Carter, featuring on two tracks. This exposure, coupled with the success of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," catapulted Shaboozey into the spotlight. The single not only became one of Spotify's top 5 songs of the summer but also made him the second Black artist, after Beyoncé, to achieve a No. 1 on both Billboard's Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.

Shaboozey's music often blends elements of country and hip-hop, drawing comparisons to artists like Lil Nas X. "That's the homie," Shaboozey told Billboard, acknowledging the similarities in their career trajectories. He added, "We haven't had deep conversations, but I can tell what's happening to me right now is probably very similar to what he experienced."

Despite his rapid rise to fame, Shaboozey remains connected to his roots. His birth name, Chibueze, means "God is king" in Igbo, a language spoken in Nigeria. This heritage, combined with his American upbringing, has shaped his unique artistic voice. As he told the outlet, "If I'm going to do anything, I'm going to make sure I'm damn good at it."