Country Star Says He Won’t Take GLP-1 for Weight Loss: ‘I’m Not Going to Do It the Short Way’

Despite his past struggles, country star Luke Combs is refusing to use GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

During a recent interview on The New York Times’ Popcast, the “Fast Cars” hitmaker spoke about his concern that his physical appearance is affecting his music career.

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“One of my biggest fears is like, man, maybe I don’t get a shot just ‘cause of the way I look,” he explained. “You know what I mean? And like, that was a hard pill to swallow, because you can’t really change the way you look.”

While he’s not being told to lose weight, Combs admitted he dreams about looking like fellow country singer Sam Hunt every day.”

“I have always struggled with my weight,” he continued. “It bugs me a lot that I can’t figure it out. I don’t want my life to be this life of like, ease and like, everything’s easy. I like when stuff’s hard.”

When asked why he was avoiding new “medical technology,” such as GLP-1 medications, to lose weight, Combs said, “As dumb as that sounds, that stuff scares me more than I think that I would enjoy the benefits of.”

However, Combs revealed that his body-image struggle is “this thing” he can’t “conquer.”

“No matter how hard I try, it’s just been like this impossible nut to crack for me. And I will do it, but I’m not going to do it the short way,” he added. “And not that there’s anything wrong with that. That’s personal for you. I need to win, like, I need to beat myself.”