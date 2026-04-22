Dave Mason Dead at 79

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason, who was a founding member of the ’60s rock band Traffic, has died. He was 79.

Mason’s death on Sunday was announced two days later via his official Facebook page. “It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,” the announcement began. “On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the maltese) at his feet.”

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“He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end,” the post continued. “He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever.”

No cause of death has been shared. Mason suffered a series of health issues in the years leading up to his death, including a serious heart condition that was discovered during a routine checkup in 2024.

The following year, Mason canceled all of his tour dates due to “ongoing health issues stemming from” a previous infection, calling the health problems “challenging territory, to say the least,” in an Instagram post. “Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep,” he continued. “God bless, Dave.”

Mason was born May 10, 1946, in Worcester, England, and formed Traffic in 1967 in Birmingham alongside Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood. The group had a trio of hits in the UK to start, including “Paper Sun,” “Hole in My Shoe” and “Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush,” with their follow-up self-titled 1968 album also finding success with the Mason-penned “Feelin’ Alright?,” popularized with Joe Cocker’s 1969 cover.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 03: Dave Mason performs at City Winery on March 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Mason left the band shortly after the album’s release due to artistic differences with Winwood, moving on to a brief stint with the short-lived group Wooden Frog and a successful solo career with the single “Little Woman” in 1969 and “We Just Disagree” in 1977.

Traffic, which disbanded at the beginning of 1969, subsequently released the album Last Exit, compiled from studio and live recordings.

Mason would go on to record and perform with artists including Paul McCartney, George Harrison, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Steve Winwood, Fleetwood Mac, Delaney Bramlett and Cass Elliot.

In 2004, Traffic and Mason were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Four years later, Mason released 26 Letters, 12 Notes, his first solo album in more than 20 years.

Mason is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, daughter Danielle, his niece and nephew and two brothers-in-law. Mason was preceded in death by his son, True, and sister, Valerie Leonard.