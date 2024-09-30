Furious Shia LaBeouf Caught in Heated Argument Outside Bar

Shia LaBeouf has come a long way since his unpredictable blowups and publicity stunts, but there is still a glimmer of it in moments. According to The Sun, it showed once again during an outing in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The footage of the incident shows LaBeouf yelling at an unseen group of men outside of an Edinburgh pub. He can be heard shouting "Let's go, I'm right here, motherf-," according to The Daily Mail. The outlet also details the alleged reason behind the outburst. A source talked to The Sun about what went down, including what the CCTV showed.

"The guy who was involved in it has been in touch. I told him to contact the police – one of the guys who got involved with him outside," the source said. "I watched the CCTV, he looked like he was having a great time. He was dancing about. To be honest the other four guys were antagonising him. They knew who he was and they were poking at him."

LaBeouf is currently hanging around Scotland while his wife, Mia Goth, is filming the latest adaptation of Frankenstein. The actor has a lengthy history of incidents over the years, but this doesn't seem like one that is his fault. There is still a lot of questions over allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, and the lawsuit she filed against him.