Big Update on That Cardi B Plagiarism Lawsuit

Cardi B just scored a legal victory. TMZ reports that after being sued for allegedly using portions of another artist’s song without permission, the lawsuit has been dismissed.

Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar (AKA Kemika 1956) filed suit against the “Bodak Yellow” rapper in July 2024, alleging that the Love & Hip Hop alum and her producers used parts of their 2021 song “Greasy Frybread” on her March 2024 hit single, “Enough (Miami).” The lawsuit was filed in Texas but was recently dismissed due to a lack of personal jurisdiction.

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Basically, the plaintiffs didn’t establish that the Texas court had the power to deal with the case. Also listed in the suit were Cardi’s labels Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group as co-defendants. Fraustro and Aguilar can re-file in a different state.

Cardi recently wrapped a sold-out U.S. tour. She hit the news lately after a show in Atlanta. During the final stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour in the A, the Bronx rapper nearly canceled the show just hours before showtime after a backstage clash with venue staff, in which she says her team was not treated well.

In a livestream, she told fans, “I’m not performing today!” and accused employees of being “disrespectful” and “f— rude,” making it clear she was not about to let arrogance slide. The situation was eventually de-escalated and she continued on with the show.

The tour earned $70 million. It marked Cardi’s first time headlining a tour.

The first Atlanta show featured special guests T.I., Jeezy, and Mariah The Scientist. The final night ended with an appearance from Shamar McCoy and Missy Elliott. Following the finale show, she took to social media to remind everybody that kindness is key, writing, “When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect.”