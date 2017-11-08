Sean Combs Says He Was ‘Joking’ About New Name

I see you can’t play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Sean “Diddy” Combs is backtracking on his latest name change.

The rapper told fans on Monday as “very serious, serious news” that he would only answer to the name Brother Love or Love, for short.

He explained that the change was in part due to a change in him as a person and that after doing some praying, he made the decision.

But just one day after announcing the name change, Combs took to Instagram to tell fans he was only joking.

“Today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” he began in the video.

“It was just part of one of my alter egos, and one of my alter egos is love,” the musician continued. Combs has gone through other monikers like Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy in the past.

He decided to set the record straight because he will be appearing in press segments over the next couple of weeks and didn’t want to cause confusion over the joke.

So what does the man of many names actually want to be called?

“You can address me by any of my older names, but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby,” Combs continued.

In an appearance on TODAY in July, the rapper admitted that his multiple name changes throughout the years were confusing not only to fans, but also to himself.

“I’m in search for the person I lost through the different personalities and nicknames,” Combs said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @diddy