Ronnie James Dio Fans Honor Late Icon's Birthday Amidst 'Thor' and 'Stranger Things' Homages
Fans are paying tribute to late heavy metal singer and songwriter Ronnie James Dio on what would have been his 80th birthday over the weekend. Although Dio passed away of stomach cancer in May 2010 at the age of 67, his legacy has lived on in the pop culture landscape, with two big-name projects recently making reference to Dio, who fronted and founded groups including Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio, and Heaven & Hell.
Dio was most recently honored via the end credits of the July 8-released action film Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie played his song "Rainbow in the Dark," from Dio's 1983 debut album, as the end credits rolled. Just prior to that, a subtle reference to Dio appeared in Stranger Things Season 4 via new fan-favorite character Eddie Munson. The Hellfire Club leader and heavy metal lover notably wore a jacket that featured a large Dio patch on the back. That patch was authentic and gifted to the Netflix hit series for the character from Dio's estate. Costume designer Amy Parris revealed that after reaching out to Dio's estate, which is run by his widow Wendy, they agreed to send over several vintage items, including vintage t-shirts, one of which Eddie also wore, and the patch.
Amid Dio's resurgence in high-profile pop culture projects, fans new and old were eager to pay their respects to the heavy metal legend on his birthday on Sunday, July 10. Keep scrolling to see how fans celebrated Dio and his legacy.
There's never 'been a better hevay metal singer'
Happy Birthday Ronnie James Dio! Today we celebrate what would have been Ronnie’s 80th birthday. Born on July 10th, 1942. Thank you to all the fans that continue to honor his legacy & celebrate his music! 🤘🏼
Please visit https://t.co/QbRCDNnMKv & follow the @DioCancerFund. pic.twitter.com/3AKgSALLae— Official Dio (@OfficialRJDio) July 10, 2022
"The man on the silver mountain would have turned 80 today. I don't think there's ever been a better heavy metal singer than this little guy," one fan wrote. "Long live the memory of Ronnie James Dio."
'A cornerstone of rock/metal'
Happy Birthday Ronnie James Dio!!🤘— 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑽𝒀 𝑴𝑬𝑻𝑨𝑳Ⓒ (@HeavyMetal_999) July 10, 2022
𝑫𝑰𝑶 ❞𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒌'𝒏'𝑹𝒐𝒍𝒍 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒏❞pic.twitter.com/lpWvLk9YnM
"For me an undisputed, untouchable and ever evolving showman, vocalist and a cornerstone of rock/metal. Sadly missed," tweeted another person. "I was due to see Heaven and Hell when he sadly died. Opeth playing Catch the Rainbow was the most touching musical experience i've had. The best."
'Greatest of all time'
Happy 80th Birthday to the GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!— MetalBruno (@MetalBruno1) July 10, 2022
Man, I miss Ronnie James Dio!
🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/OC5CCMjI5t
"Excellent person, nice, sweet and kind. An extremely talented singer," added somebody else. "I watched 3 of his shows in Rio de Janeiro and one was with Sabbath. Mesmerizing."
'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Cant believe Thor had a dio song in the credits— snoopy lover (@ierojordison) July 9, 2022
"I watched Thor, Love and Thunder yesterday and was surprised to hear Dio's Rainbow in the Dark during the credits," one fan tweeted after watching the new Thor movie. "It made smile, especially as we were approaching the birthday of Ronnie James Dio I hope he is celebrating up in in Valhala. Happy Birthday you awesome legend."
'Rainbow in the Dark'
😱 Ok so now I gotta see Thor Love and Thunder, the comments spoiled me there's a Dio song in it and I just love ALL of his work! (also the movie came out on/right before his birthday??? Taika!!!???) https://t.co/TdRVhFLl3K— 🔞🦋 Elf lover & Loki enthusiast🦋🔞 (@LovesElves4ever) July 11, 2022
"Thor: love and thunder has the best soundtrack hands down. I'm saying this just cause they played rainbow in the dark by Dio in the credits," reacted another fan to the end credits scene.
'Stranger Things'
Today I am only listening to Dio and Metallica that came out before 1986 to honor Eddie Munson #strangerthings #strangerthings4 https://t.co/l7H2BgBAhs— Sean: Unreformed 80s/90s Kid (@sean_comerford) July 8, 2022
"My only hope is that [Stranger Things] also inspires people to discover early METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN and DIO," one person tweeted after the most recent season.
It's been a massive year for Dio
Between @Stranger_Things and #Thor Love and Thunder, can we all agree it’s been a hell of a 2022 so far for Ronnie James Dio? \m/ pic.twitter.com/D5K3CWW043— Don Povia (@HHReynolds) July 9, 2022