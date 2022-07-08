Ronnie James Dio Fans Honor Late Icon's Birthday Amidst 'Thor' and 'Stranger Things' Homages

Fans are paying tribute to late heavy metal singer and songwriter Ronnie James Dio on what would have been his 80th birthday over the weekend. Although Dio passed away of stomach cancer in May 2010 at the age of 67, his legacy has lived on in the pop culture landscape, with two big-name projects recently making reference to Dio, who fronted and founded groups including Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio, and Heaven & Hell.

Dio was most recently honored via the end credits of the July 8-released action film Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie played his song "Rainbow in the Dark," from Dio's 1983 debut album, as the end credits rolled. Just prior to that, a subtle reference to Dio appeared in Stranger Things Season 4 via new fan-favorite character Eddie Munson. The Hellfire Club leader and heavy metal lover notably wore a jacket that featured a large Dio patch on the back. That patch was authentic and gifted to the Netflix hit series for the character from Dio's estate. Costume designer Amy Parris revealed that after reaching out to Dio's estate, which is run by his widow Wendy, they agreed to send over several vintage items, including vintage t-shirts, one of which Eddie also wore, and the patch.

Amid Dio's resurgence in high-profile pop culture projects, fans new and old were eager to pay their respects to the heavy metal legend on his birthday on Sunday, July 10. Keep scrolling to see how fans celebrated Dio and his legacy.