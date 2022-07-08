Ronnie James Dio Fans Honor Late Icon's Birthday Amidst 'Thor' and 'Stranger Things' Homages

By Allison Schonter

Fans are paying tribute to late heavy metal singer and songwriter Ronnie James Dio on what would have been his 80th birthday over the weekend. Although Dio passed away of stomach cancer in May 2010 at the age of 67, his legacy has lived on in the pop culture landscape, with two big-name projects recently making reference to Dio, who fronted and founded groups including Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio, and Heaven & Hell.

Dio was most recently honored via the end credits of the July 8-released action film Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie played his song "Rainbow in the Dark," from Dio's 1983 debut album, as the end credits rolled. Just prior to that, a subtle reference to Dio appeared in Stranger Things Season 4 via new fan-favorite character Eddie Munson. The Hellfire Club leader and heavy metal lover notably wore a jacket that featured a large Dio patch on the back. That patch was authentic and gifted to the Netflix hit series for the character from Dio's estate. Costume designer Amy Parris revealed that after reaching out to Dio's estate, which is run by his widow Wendy, they agreed to send over several vintage items, including vintage t-shirts, one of which Eddie also wore, and the patch.

Amid Dio's resurgence in high-profile pop culture projects, fans new and old were eager to pay their respects to the heavy metal legend on his birthday on Sunday, July 10. Keep scrolling to see how fans celebrated Dio and his legacy.

There's never 'been a better hevay metal singer'

"The man on the silver mountain would have turned 80 today. I don't think there's ever been a better heavy metal singer than this little guy," one fan wrote. "Long live the memory of Ronnie James Dio."

'A cornerstone of rock/metal'

"For me an undisputed, untouchable and ever evolving showman, vocalist and a cornerstone of rock/metal. Sadly missed," tweeted another person. "I was due to see Heaven and Hell when he sadly died. Opeth playing Catch the Rainbow was the most touching musical experience i've had. The best."

'Greatest of all time'

"Excellent person, nice, sweet and kind. An extremely talented singer," added somebody else. "I watched 3 of his shows in Rio de Janeiro and one was with Sabbath. Mesmerizing."

'Thor: Love and Thunder'

"I watched Thor, Love and Thunder yesterday and was surprised to hear Dio's Rainbow in the Dark during the credits," one fan tweeted after watching the new Thor movie. "It made smile, especially as we were approaching the birthday of Ronnie James Dio I hope he is celebrating up in in Valhala. Happy Birthday you awesome legend."

'Rainbow in the Dark'

"Thor: love and thunder has the best soundtrack hands down. I'm saying this just cause they played rainbow in the dark by Dio in the credits," reacted another fan to the end credits scene.

'Stranger Things'

"My only hope is that [Stranger Things] also inspires people to discover early METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN and DIO," one person tweeted after the most recent season.

It's been a massive year for Dio

