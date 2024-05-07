'80s Rock Legend Dies From Congestive Heart Failure: Gary Floyd Was 71

Gary Floyd, who co-founded legendary '80s punk rock band the Dicks, has died. He was 71. According to the Austin Chronicle, Floyd suffered congestive heart failure and was being treated at a Texas hospital before being taken off life support.

Floyd is described as a "multiformat artist who helped define the Austin punk scene." He grew up in Palestine, Texas, and later spent two years in Houston — where he worked as a janitor at a state hospital — before moving to Austin in 1974. Several years later, he formed the Dicks with bassist Buxf Parrott, drummer Pat Deason, and guitarist Glen Taylor.

In his last Austin Chronicle interview, Floyd reflected on his life and confessed that he'd mellowed out in his old age. "I'm just a sweet old Buddhist now," he said from his home in California.

"Texas is where I grew up," he continued. "I've lived in San Francisco longer than I've lived any place – I moved out here in '82 with the Dicks. The original guys moved back, but I've been in bands almost ever since. My home is where I am with my friends. My family is gone, but I've been so lucky to have a family from my friends, my chosen family."

"Luckily, they've chosen me back," Floyd added. "It's like – I could die here; I could die there. I could die on the plane en route [to Texas], and I'll be happy because I've had such wonderful friends and a really good, full life. It's still happening."