Boston rock band Dead Poet Society was forced to disappoint their Pennsylvania fans this week. On Monday, the band shared a statement on Instagram, explaining that they would be missing their show that night.

"Unfortunately, due to medical emergency, the Philadelphia show has been canceled," the band wrote. "We are so sorry to have to do this. We will be in NJ on Thursday. Thank you for your understanding." Fans have since taken to the comments to express their support, with one person writing, "Hope everyone will be fine, health first, take care guys." At this time, the band has not provided any further details.

It seems that illness-based concert cancellations have plagued the music industry lately, with everyone from modern rock icons Queens of the Stone Age to country singer Colt Ford having to postpone shows and tours. In January, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor canceled a planned solo tour, citing "mental and physical health" issues.

Taking to social media, Taylor shared the news with his fans, writing, " It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour. For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I."

Taylor went on to share, "I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund."

He then added, "I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."