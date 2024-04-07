KISS Sells Music Rights, Planning Virtual AI Concerts

KISS the real-life band may have called it quits, but the future digital AI version will rock and roll forever.

KISS may have wrapped up their long, storied career at the close of 2023, but that doesn't mean they're going away. According to Variety, the band has sold its music catalog, name, image and likeness to Pophouse Entertainment. The deal is said to be worth at least $300 million.

The Swedish music investment firm is best known for ABBA's Voyage hologram, setting the stage for KISS to live on for years with its own avatar concert similar to ABBA's virtual performance.

"Our partnership will fuse the rich history and iconic status of KISS with cutting-edge technology, allowing fans – now and in the future – to experience the band like never before," Pophouse CEO Per Sundin said about the deal. ABBA Voyage has grossed over $1 million per week, with Universal planning to take the virtual show worldwide. Las Vegas was a leading destination, likely with the Vegas Sphere garnering attention.

"We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come. Because what Pophouse is doing, is breaking rules. We already have several plans in development," KISS co-founder Gene Simmons said.

So while the Starchild, the Demon, and the Catman won't be men wearing makeup going forward, the iconic personas will become the latest digital experience for aging rockers. Now all they need to do is find a way to get digital AI KISS on their own cruise.