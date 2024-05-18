'We're standing in front of the camera together for the first time in a long while' member CL wrote.

K-pop girl group 2NE1 recently celebrated their 15th anniversary as a unit. In commemoration of 2NE1's 15 years, former group members CL, Sandara Park, Park Bom, and Minzy took to Instagram on May 17 at midnight KST to share a series of photos from a recent shoot. The quartet sent out a message of love and appreciation to their fans (known as Blackjack) while their leader, CL, wrote notes in both Korean and English.

"Today on May 17 as we celebrate our 15th birthday, we wanted to thank all of those who have loved, supported, laughed and cried with us all this time, so we're standing in front of the camera together for the first time in a long while," she wrote in Korean, per NME. CL then added in English: "2NE1 has always been my house that made me feel the freedom to love, to play, to express, to create, to shine, to mix, to connect and share with people. Hope today 2NE1 reminds you to feel your light. Thank you always."

As part of the 88rising stage at Coachella in 2022, CL invited the other members to perform some of their popular hits together during her performance at the festival. It was the first live performance they had done together since 2015, when the group went on a short hiatus and then eventually disbanded.

2NE1, formed under YG Entertainment, made their debut with their self-titled EP, released in 2009. With many successful songs, including "I Don't Care," "I Am The Best," and "Come Back Home," among others, the group elevated itself to become one of the most successful second-generation groups in K-pop history.

Following a year-long hiatus, 2NE1's agency confirmed that its member Minzy had left the group in 2016. YG then announced that the group had disbanded later that year. Over the last few years, all members of 2NE1 have made several solo releases, with Sandara Park further developing her acting career.

There have been reports that CL and the founder and chairman of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun Suk, held a meeting ahead of the anniversary of 2NE1's 15th anniversary, and the group's former agency responded to those reports, reported AllKpop.

It was reported on May 17 that the two had a private meeting, and many speculated that plans were in the works since the meeting took place before 2NE1's 15th anniversary. As a response, YG stated, "It was not an official meeting in terms of the label. It's difficult to confirm."