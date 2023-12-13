Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Solo Tour Dates

Slipknot's Corey Taylor has revealed some new solo tour dates for 2024. Continuing to promote his new album, CMF2, Taylor will make a trek across North America early next year, starting in February. Rocker Des Rocs and punk/grunge band Jigsaw Youth will join him as opening acts. Click here for full list of dates and tickets.

Taylor is well-known as the frontman for heavy metal icons Slipknot, and also founded Stone Sour. Back in 2020, he debuted his first solo album, CMFT, an acronym for "Corey Motherf—ing Taylor." In September, he returned with his new album, the aforementioned CMT2.

In a Grammy.com interview, Taylor opened up about his new solo project and how it positions him for a longer career once Slipknot ends or takes a more backseat role in his priorities. "As a performer you physically want to rise to that occasion. The only thing that holds us back in performance is age, and I'm lucky that I'm healthy enough that I can still go at a certain level," he said. "But I know I can't continue that forever. The guys in Slipknot also know that, and that's something that we're talking about very honestly. 'What do we do?' 'What does the next level of Slipknot look like?'"

Taylor continued, "We're looking at it from an artistic point of view. How do we make it still seem frenetic and off the chain, but also something that we can deal with from a strength point of view? It'll be interesting to see where that challenge takes us. It also allows me to be able to do stuff like this solo thing. It's high-energy right now, but when it gets to the point where I want to tame it down a little bit, I have songs that I can lean into and let them do the heavy lifting for me.

The Grammy-winning frontman added, "This is probably the closest to the real me as a performer that I've been in my whole career. Because obviously with Slipknot, it's really one side of the genre. With Stone Sour, I was being held back because of certain people in the band. But with this, there are no limitations, and I can do music carte blanche as far as genre goes and performance goes. I have a band that can play anything, which is just criminal. It's really, really cool. I'm just really fortunate to be in the place where I am right now."