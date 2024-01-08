Slipknot's Corey Taylor Cancels Tour Over 'Mental and Physical Health' Issues

Slipknot's Corey Taylor has canceled a planned solo tour, citing "mental and physical health" issues. Taking to social media, Taylor shared the news with his fans, writing, " It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour. For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.

Taylor went on to share, "I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund." He then added, "I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."

Taylor is well-known as the frontman for heavy metal icons Slipknot, and also founded Stone Sour. Back in 2020, he debuted his first solo album, CMFT, an acronym for "Corey Motherf—ing Taylor." In September, he returned with his new album, CMT2.

In a Grammy.com interview, Taylor opened up about his new solo project and how it compares to his previous effort. "This is the only way I've been able to describe it," he said, "the first album was 'I've got all these tunes, let's just see if anybody likes them.' There was really no plan, there was really no focus. I'd never really had the opportunity to present the songs that I've written over the years to see if people even like these things."

Taylor continued, "Once I realized that the audience was there for my songwriting — not the band, not the aesthetic of anything, just me writing as an artist — then we could lean into this. Now I can tap into stuff that I really want to do and really try to focus this album and make it a journey."

He later added, "What I've tried to do with every album that I'm involved with, whether I'm producing or not, is to make it feel like I'm taking people somewhere, and hopefully bring them back. So on this album, the nuances are overstated. The heavies feel heavy, the quiets still quiet. The contemplative nature is still there, but the songs are just really, really good."