Massive Brawl Breaks out at Pennsylvania Golden Corral in Viral Video After Buffet Runs out of Steak

A viral video is making the rounds this week showing a massive fistfight breaking out at a Pennsylvania buffet. According to a report by local CBS News affiliate CBS Philly, the fight took place on Friday night at the Golden Corral restaurant in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. A former employee told reporters that he had heard the fight started because the buffet had run out of steak.

The video circulating online shows a crowded restaurant erupting into violence, including punches, tackles and at least one thrown high chair. Local police said that over 40 people were entangled in the fight, but they did not confirm that a steak shortage was the root cause. They said that the fight began with an argument between some of the customers and that an investigation is ongoing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Raw_News1st/status/1487240467804741632?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Former employee Dylan Becker told a slightly different story. He said that his former co-workers told him that the restaurant was short on steak. Apparently, knowing that they were about to run out, one customer may have cut in line to get the last piece.

“I’ve never seen nothing like that in Golden Corral before,” Becker said. “From what I heard it was over steak. Apparently, somebody cut in line.” This seems to line up with the video itself, where one man can be heard saying: “All I wanted was some steak!”

“There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family, they were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables,” added Gaven Lauletta to reporters.

So far, Golden Corral has not answered questions from local reporters about the cause of the fight. The franchisee, JK Hospitality, LLC, issued a statement saying: “Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority.”

Police reportedly intend to bring charges against the person who started the fight once they determine their identity. That person will likely face several charges, including simple assault. Locals told CBS Philly that they believe the people involved in the fight are the ones to blame for this fiasco.

The national supply chain continues to face shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the meat-packing industry. Reuters has a report on the latest developments there.