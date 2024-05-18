Bandmates 'Devastated' as '90s Rockstar Dies: Graeme Naysmith Was 57

A beloved artist in the indie rock world has died. Guitarist Graeme Naysmith, best known for his work with the '90s band Pale Saints, died on April 4, according to his peers and record label. He was 57.

No cause of death for Naysmith was released to the public. His more recent project, the band X-Ray Eyes, announced his death in an April 15 Facebook post. Record label 4AD soon confirmed the passing.

"We're devastated to say that our guitarist and friend Jock (Graeme) Naysmith died recently," the band wrote, as transcribed by Stereogum. "He was a great guitar player but an even better guy and we're going to miss him like you wouldn't believe. He was a much loved husband and father and our thoughts are with all his family. We managed to record a load of new songs with Jock over the last few years, hopefully they'll be released in the future."

Pale Saints are a notable group in the alternative rock canon, with three albums released in the first half of the '90s: The Comforts of Madness (1990), In Ribbons (1992) and Slow Buildings (1994). The project's biggest song came in the form of "Kinky Love," a Nancy Sinatra cover recorded for their 1991 EP Flesh Balloon. Other fan favorites include "Blue Flower," "Sight of You," "Language of Flowers" and "You Tear the World in Two."

"I've always been extremely fond of Graeme's guitar playing. He was one of only a handful of musicians I worked with who wasn't afraid of a good guitar solo," 4AD founder Ivo Watts-Russell said in a statement. "In tribute I simply recommend digging out, or clicking on some horrible streaming service, 'Henry' from Pale Saints' final album Slow Buildings. When I first heard the sad news, I blew the cobwebs away, shed a few tears of pleasure and sorrow, and felt grateful for the experience. Goes without saying... play it loud! I can only imagine the deep sorrow felt by his ex-bandmates, especially Chris (Cooper), who obviously knew the man far better than I."