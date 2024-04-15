Country Star Cancels Tours Dates After Heart Attack: Latest Update on Colt Ford

Ford's health 'has made significant progress,' but he'll have to cancel his spring and summer concerts.

Colt Ford has been recovering from a heart attack he suffered earlier this month, and now the country star is canceling all his tour dates through the summer. On Thursday, April 4, Ford suffered a heart attack after a concert at Dierks Bently's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona.

According to a new press release from Ford's representatives, the country rapper "has made significant progress in his recovery" over the past week, "and his condition is slowly but steadily improving." However, they added, "Due to current circumstances, Ford's scheduled tour dates through August 31st have been canceled."

Refunds for all canceled dates are available at the point of purchase. Previously purchased tickets will still be honored for any rescheduled dates. Ford's reps added that, at this time, his "family is requesting privacy and appreciates fans' continued thoughts and prayers."

Fans can find a list of all the affected dates below:

4/18 – Woodford, Va. @ The Groove Music Hall

4/19 – Ashland, Ky. @ Rock The Country

4/20 – Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures Live!

4/27 – Saint Michael, N.D. @ Spirit Lake Casino

5/10 – Conroe, Texas @ Big As Texas Fest

5/11 – Rome, Ga. @ Rock The Country

5/14 – Murrells Inlet, S.C. @ Suck Bang Blow

5/16 – Hurricane Mills, Tenn. @ Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival

5/17 – Lorain, Ohio @ Lorain Palace Theater (rescheduled to 9/27)

5/18 – Franklin, Ohio @ JD Legends

5/25 – Placida, Fla. @ Boca H2O Fest

5/31 – Roxboro, N.C. @ Bullpen Backyard (rescheduled to 9/20)

6/1 – Farmington, Pa. @ Timber Rock Amphitheater

6/6 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Festival

6/7 – Elizabethtown, N.C. @ Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery (rescheduled to 10/11)

6/8 – Reddick, Fla. @ Rock The Country

6/12 – Marion, Mich. @ Marion Fair

6/15 – Shelbyville, Ky. @ Jeptha Creed Distillery

6/20 – Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Country Music Fest

6/28 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally

6/29 – Poplar Bluff, Mo. @ Rock The Country

7/11 – Knoxville, Ill. @ Knox County Fair

7/12 – Princeton, Ind. @ Gibson County Fairgrounds

7/13 – Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert 2024

7/27 – Anderson Village, S.C. @ Rock The Country

7/31 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Oceanfront Concert Series

8/2 – Black Mountain, N.C. @ Silverados

8/3 – LaGrange, Ga. @ Sweetland Amphitheatre (rescheduled to 9/14)

8/9 – Roseburg, Ore. @ Douglas County Fair

8/23 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

8/24 – Lyndon, Vt. @ Caledonia County Fair

Originally hailing from Athens, Georgia, Ford — real name Jason Farris Brown — is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter who has several #1 hits, and originally recorded Jason Aldean's "Dirt Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

Among his many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of "Vocal Event of the Year" at the Academy of Country Music Awards for "Cold Beer" with Jamey Johnson. Ford's recently released full-length album, Must Be The Country, includes 24 tracks with features from Dillon Carmichael, Brantley Gilbert, Matt Stell, Kevin Gates, Tracy Lawrence, Josh Mirenda, Tracy Byrd, and more.