Diddy Video Found 'Extremely Disturbing' By LA Authorities: Will Charges Be Filed?

The Los Angeles District Attorney released a statement in the wake of CNN's release of obtained video that allegedly shows Diddy, real name Sean Combs, assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. The clip shows Combs apparently chasing Ventura down the hall of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

As Ventura reaches the elevators in the released video, the man identified as Comba comes around the corner and pulls her to the ground by her neck before kicking her. He continues to kick her and later throws a glass pitcher from the elevator lobby at Ventura out of the frame. The video confirms details in Ventura's filing from November 2023, which sparked Combs' current slew of allegations, including Ventura alleging she was raped in 2018.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch," the D.A.'s office wrote. "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services," the statement added.

IHG Hotels and Resorts, the former owners of the InterContinental Century City where the incident occurred, spoke to NBC News on Friday distancing themselves from the clip's release. "IHG did not produce this footage, did not receive money for this footage, and does not have access to it," they told the outlet. Ventura's lawsuit alleged that video of the incident was paid for by Combs at the time to keep it hidden.

Combs is still facing five additional civil lawsuits over allegations of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations also executed search warrants on Combs' properties in LA and Miami, indicating that the Bad Boy mogul is under federal investigation.