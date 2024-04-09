Queens of the Stone Age Cancel Concert 'Due to Illness'

Some Queens of the Stone Age fans were hit with disappointment this past week when the rock band had to cancel a concert "due to illness."

In a post on social media, the band revealed that they were "no longer able to perform" their concert in Edmonton, Canada "due to illness." The statement continued, "We are not able to give you the show you deserved or the show we wanted to give you. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information."

It appears the band's tour picked back up in Saskatoon just a couple of days later. Tonight they'll be performing in Kingston, Ontario.

Queens of the Stone Age are far from being the only rock band to cancel a concert over health reasons lately. In January, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor canceled a planned solo tour, citing "mental and physical health" issues.

Taking to social media, Taylor shared the news with his fans, writing, " It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour. For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.

Taylor went on to share, "I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund."

He then added, "I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."