Bon Jovi Headlines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2018 inductees on Wednesday, and the always-industrious list is packed with big names including Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Nina Simone.

The organization announced the news on its website, writing that the five acts above are included in the Performer Category while Sister Rosetta Tharpe has been recognized with an Award for Early Influence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Acts are eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording, and Bon Jovi is the only member of this year’s class who started after the 1970s.

“It’s a Christmas miracle,” Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan told Rolling Stone. “[We were] guys living the dream, getting on a bus with no guarantees in any way shape or form or anything. It was, ‘Let’s go out and make this happen.’ And we actually did.”

Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward added, “I’m extremely grateful to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for two things: For creating the supreme temple to something that has brought me endless joy since I was a little boy. The second thing is for, after all these years, including us.”

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dates for tickets sales will be announced in January, and the ceremony will have its television premiere on HBO and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM.

Photo Credit: yakub88 / Shutterstock.com