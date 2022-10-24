Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.

"We would like to inform our fans and colleagues alike that we've parted ways with Jake Dieffenbach," the group's statement read. "Jake was a founding member of Rivers Of Nihil and our friend and brother beyond the scope of the band. While this decision wasn't easy, it was necessary. We ask our friends and fans to allow Jake the space to handle his affairs with dignity and privacy."

Although Dieffenbach is gone, Rivers of Nihil reminded fans that the "creative core" of the band still remains. Guitarist Brody Uttley and Biggs will continue writing music and lyrics. Drummer Jared Klein has already recorded two albums with the band since joining in 2017 and they have known rhythm guitarist Andy Thomas for "so long it feels like he's been in the band forever."

"To that end, rather than bringing in anyone new, Biggs will be taking over lead vocals on the upcoming EU/UK Faces of Death tour, the recently-announced Northeast U.S. dates with Killswitch Engage, and beyond – as he did on the second half of our recent North American tour with The Contortionist – in addition to continuing his duties on bass," their statement continued. "Beyond touring, we have some exciting releases planned for the near future as well. Stay tuned for those announcements soon."

Rivers of Nihil was founded in Reading, Pennsylvania in 2009 and are signed to Metal Blade Records. They have released four studio albums so far. Their third, Where Owls Know My Name, reached number 61 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Last year, they released their fourth album, The Work. The group will start their EU tour on Nov. 11 in Oberhausen, Germany. In December, they will join Unearth as the two supporting acts for Killswitch Engage's U.S. holiday shows.