Nicky Moore, Heavy Metal Vocalist, Dead at 75

Nicky Moore, a former singer for the British heavy metal band Samson, has died. He was 75. Moore died on Aug. 3, following a battle with Parkinson's disease.

"It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning," his representative wrote on Facebook on Aug. 3. "A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you." The statement did not include a cause of death, but Louder reports he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lived at a nursing home for the last years of his life. He is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Mandy, and sons Steve, Chris, Timmy, and Nick Jr.

Moore was born on June 21, 1947, in Devon, England. He showed an interest in singing at a young age, starting as a choirboy. In the early 1970s, he turned to rock and heavy metal. He co-founded the band Hackensack, then recorded a pair of albums with Tiger in 1976. In 1982, he became the lead singer for Samson after Bruce Dickinson left to join Iron Maiden.

Moore performed with Samson on the albums Before the Storm and Don't Get Mad, Get Even, and the live album Thank You And Goodnight. He returned to the band in the late 1990s and continued to their 2006 album P.S..... After he left Samson the first time, he formed Nicky Moore and the Blues Corporation, which was considered one of the best live blues bands in the U.K. Moore also worked as a vocal coach and contributed to the BBC series Lakesiders, reports Variety. He also wrote jingles and did voice-over work.

Moore once performed a concert after a car crash left him with two broken ribs. He refused to let down his audience. "People pay money to come and see you, you don't let them down, and if there's a possible way I can sing whether it be with two broken ribs or an arm falling off, or whether I've got flu or whatever – if I can sing I will not let them down," he said in an interview. "I think people have known that for years – you can count the amount of gigs I've had to miss on one hand over the last few years. I've tried as hard as I can to make it."

Moore's fans were heartbroken by his death, with many sharing their memories of the musician. "He was a fantastic singing teacher and friend. Condolences to his family," one person wrote on Facebook. "Sad news indeed incredible singer and Talent R.I.P Nicky," another wrote. "Another legend passes...... one of the voices from my youth gone but never forgotten 'All The Days of My Life' RIP Nicky, you total legend," one fan wrote.