Trevor Strnad, Heavy Metal Vocalist, Dead at 41

✖

Heavy metal vocalist Trevor Strnad, frontman for Michigan death metal band The Black Dhalia Murder, has died at the age of 41. The band revealed the tragic news in statements posted to their various social media accounts. At this time, no official cause of death has been reported.

In their statement, The Black Dhalia Murder wrote, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world's greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show." They then shared the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255.

Trevor Strnad, vocalist of the Black Dahlia Murder, has died at age 41. May he Rest in Power https://t.co/wBFnL1OhiU pic.twitter.com/rfSAcex57i — revolvermag (@Revolvermag) May 11, 2022

Strnad co-founded The Black Dhalia Murder in 2000. The band soon signed to Metal Blade Records and released their first full-length album, Unhallowed, in 2003. After quickly becoming one of the most popular bands in the underground metal scene, The Black Dhalia Murder would go on to write and record eight more studio albums, with the most recent being 2020's Verminous.

The news of Strnad's death has brought many of his peers out to mourn, including Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta. "RIP Trevor Strnad, you'll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans," Jasta tweeted. "Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more."

Lorna Shore vocalist Will Ramos added, "Today we lost an absolute icon to the metal scene. I can't believe this happened. Rest in f—ing peace to one of my biggest inspirations growing up. Rest In Peace Trevor Strnad. You will NEVER be forgotten. If you know someone struggling, reach out a hand, don't wait around."

Finally, hardcore metal band Throwdown wrote, "Our hearts go out to Trevor Strnad's family and loved ones. He lit up stages and grimy green rooms alike. We were once privileged to see him do so nightly, many years ago during a special time in our young lives. Rest easy old friend."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.