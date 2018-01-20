Rihanna Set to Perform at Grammys with DJ Khaled

Rihanna was added to the list of performers at this year’s Grammy Awards on Friday. The singer will take the stage with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

The Recording Academy, which hands out the Grammys, has already announced Brothers Osborne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Little Big Town, Kesha, Khalid, Kendrick Lamar, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Pink, Ben Blatt, Sam Smith, SZA and U2 as performers.

Rihanna is an eight-time Grammy winner and is hoping to win her ninth this year. She was nominated for Best Rap/Song Performance for “Loyalty” with Lamar. She previously won in that category for “The Monster” in 2014; “All The Lights” in 2011; “Run This Town” in 2009; and “Umbrella” in 2007.

She also picked up wins for Best Rap Song for “Run This Town” in 2009; Best Dance Recording for “Only Girl (In The World)” in 2010; Best Short Form Music Video for “We Found Love” in 2012 and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Unapologetic in 2013.

DJ Khaled is a two-time Grammy nominee thanks to “I’m On One” in 2011 and Major Key in 2016. Tiller picked up a nomination in 2016 for the R&B hit “Exchange.”

Earlier this week, the Recording Academy announced that country artists Brothers Osborne, Church and Morris will perform a special tribute to the victims of the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas. Over 500 people were injured and 58 people killed in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

“Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn’t always the case this past year,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We believe it’s incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all.”

The 60th Grammy Awards will air on CBS Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT from Madison Square Garden.