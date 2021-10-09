Rihanna: Major Update on Infamous 2018 Burglary Case

Rihanna can breathe a sigh of relief in a major legal battle. Tyress Williams, the 22-year-old who is accused and had been found guilty of burglarizing the ‘Pon de Replay’ singer’s LA home, was recently sentenced to nine years in prison. He pleaded no contest in the burglary case. Madame Noire reports that Williams was charged with six counts of first-degree residential burglary, as well as gang conspiracy, and one count of attempted residential burglary.

Rihanna’s estate was one of dozens of homes that Williams is accused of burglarizing. He also reportedly robbed Love Don’t Cost a Thing star Christina Milian, former LA Dodgers player Yaisel Puig, and Robert Woods of the NFL team the LA Rams, according to various reports. But Williams reportedly worked alongside 19-year-old Jshawne Daniels, Damaji Hall, who was 18 at the time of the crime, and Hall’s mother Ashle, 34. 12 others were also arrested for their participation iin the crime and charged with gang conspiracy, burglary, and robbery charges. Williams intended to rob other celebrities’ homes, but was arrested before he could do so.

Williams, Daniels and the Halls were all caught together after they were pulled over in a traffic stop unrelated to the burglaries. During the search, police found a firearm, two passports belonging to a couple who lived in North Hollywood, and stolen property that was later discovered to have belonged to Woods.

Captain Lillian Carranza of the LA Police Department Commercial Crimes Division says that they also found a list of other celebrities they were going to rob. Per the report, the burglaries were going to schedule their robberies per the victims’ tour and work dates so they could rob their homes when they were not in town. when they weren’t home. Among the list of celebrities next on the list included LeBron James, Viola Davis and Matt Damon next.

“Once a potential target home was selected, a larger vehicle would be utilized to give the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing and hoodies to avoid being recognized and cart away the stolen goods,” Carranza said at a press conference in 2018.

On the other hand, Rihanna has been having a string of good luck. She was recently named the highest-paid musician in the world, as she’s now part of the billionaire club. The bulk of her wealth comes from her Savage x Fenty brand.