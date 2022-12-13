Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.

"It is with great sadness that we announce Tyler passed peacefully with his closest loved ones by his side at 2:20 am this morning," Triple01s said in a statement on their Twitter page. "Surely, we belong to Allah, and verily to Him do we return." The post included a photo of Green in a hospital bed with the other half of Triple01s, Shakar, also known as YSK, by his side.

"A kid who touched every life he encountered in his journey through life, putting himself last before everyone he loved. It is indescribable to put into words the character he truly was. A fighter like no other," the Twitter statement continued. "Even through his toughest battle yet he showed us all his willingness to win and fight like he did throughout his life."

During a Dec. 1 video, Green told fans that he was diagnosed with bone cancer in May 2021 and had a leg amputated, notes The National. After 12 months of treatment, Green's doctors said there was nothing more they could do. On Dec. 5, Triple01s shared a video of Green rapping while receiving a chemotherapy treatment.

Green's condition rapidly worsened last week. On Dec. 9, the duo asked for prayers as Green checked into a hospital. "We ask to have Tyler in your thoughts and prayers today as he has checked in to hospital to continue his fight under supervision of doctors with his family and close friends by his side," the group wrote.

After Green died, Triple01s' Twitter page was flooded with condolences from fans. "So sorry for your loss such a talented young guy who will be sorely missed. Rest easy Tyler," one person wrote. "I'm so sorry for your loss. My condolences to his family, friends, and anyone that knew him. 22 years old man," another wrote. "Life is just so unfair."

Green was a longtime fan of the Rangers Football Club, which also sent its condolences to his family. "RIP Tyler," the team tweeted. "The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Tyler's family and friends."