Robin Roberts Gives Update on Partner Amber Laign After Breast Cancer Reveal

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts thanked her fans for their support after announcing her longtime partner, Amber Laign, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Roberts, 61, shared the news on Feb. 24, revealing that Laign had surgery in January and began chemotherapy this month. The ABC News journalist was diagnosed with breast cancer herself in 2007.

“My sweet Amber & I are immensely grateful for all the well wishes and prayers,” Roberts wrote Sunday, alongside a photo of Laign and their dog sitting in their backyard. “May they be returned to you tenfold. Bless you, all. She’s in good spirits, enjoying her passion for nature and photography.” Roberts included the hashtag “Sunday serenity.”

The post quickly earned over 1,000 comments from fans who shared their support for Laign. Many others shared their own cancer stories as well. “Praying for her recovery and complete healing,” one fan wrote. “Prayers for healing, strength, comfort, and peace are sent with much love,” another commented. “I heard the news last week on GMA. Prayers and healing strength for Amber on her battle and recovery,” another fan wrote.

On Feb. 24, Roberts told fans Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer late last year. She had surgery in January and was scheduled to start chemotherapy the day Roberts shared the news. Laign’s prognosis is good, Roberts said. She also thanked her friends and family for helping the couple keep the news private so Roberts could tell GMA viewers the news on their own terms. “She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer,” Roberts said. “It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me.”

Laign’s journey will be long, Roberts reminded her fans, but they are optimistic. “We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges,” Roberts said at the end of her announcement. “Like my mama said, ‘Everybody’s got something.’ Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours too. Blessings to all.”

Roberts was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer in 2007. In 2012, she was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer. Roberts had a successful bone marrow transplant after her doctors discovered that her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts, was a match. Roberts and Laign, a massage therapist, began dating in 2005.

