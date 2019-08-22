Rapper Tee Grizzley Reportedly Targeted in Drive-By Shooting, Condition Unknown

It’s been reported that rapper Tee Grizzley was targeted in a drive-by shooting, and his condition is currently unknown. Sadly, it appears to have been confirmed that his aunt/manager Jobina “JB” Brown was killed during the incident. She was 41 years old. Few details about the shooting have surfaced, but according to Pitchfork police stated it took place on 3 Mile Drive on Detroit’s east side around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was also reported that another man was in the vehicle with Grizzley and Brown.

At this time, there is no official word on if Grizzley and the unidentified man are injured or not, but a report from TMZ indicated that the pair survived unhurt.

RIP Jobina “JB” Brown who managed #TeeGrizzley. Story is still developing on Tee’s car being shot up and her death. She was a wonderful & thoughtful person. pic.twitter.com/AO3XAF3BeM — The Bushman Show (@BushmanOnAir) August 21, 2019

Following news of the shooting, many have taken to Twitter to comment on it.

“Mannnnn I hope Tee Grizzley is alright,” one fan tweeted, while someone else said, “That Tee Grizzley news is awful. Prayers up for him and his family.”

🙏🏾 for Tee Grizzley & his family. His car was shot up in his HOMETOWN of Detroit, killing his Aunt/Manager. If you’ve followed his career, you know how much he rides for his Aunt & his city. Streets are too cold. They got no love for anybody even when you think they love you. 😪 pic.twitter.com/D0I5xfMx5d — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) August 21, 2019

“Tee grizzley is an example of why when you ‘Make it’ you cant stay where you ‘played’ at. [I don’t care] how respected you are, it’s always a bullet in the cut waiting for its shot,” someone else said.

“Damn I jus (sic) heard what happened to tee grizzley aunt man, that’s s— sad [as f—], rip to her and God bless his family,” another person tweeted.

Tee Grizzley is mourning the loss of his manager Jobina Brown after his car was riddled with bullets Tuesday night as he rode around Detroit.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the deadly shooting went down Tuesday night, when a gunman opened fire on Tee Grizzley’s Escalade. pic.twitter.com/Zb8d1rtK7z — Yago Jones (@IAMYAGOJONES) August 22, 2019

Grizzley’s friend, and fellow rapper, Lil Yachty also issued a comment on the situation.

He posted a photo of the two on Instagram and captioned it, “Praying for my bro. One of my real friends. In my thoughts till I hear from you. Love you broski.”

Grizzley does not appear to have issued a statement at this time.

