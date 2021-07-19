Rapper Hit With Second Gun Possession Charge This Year

✖

A popular Brooklyn-based rapper is facing another run-in with the law. New York drill rapper Sheff G was arrested on a second-degree felony weapons charge on Thursday, July 15. His arrest was first confirmed by DJ Akademiks on Twitter, with XXL later confirming the report and obtaining Sheff's arrest documents. This marks the second such gun possession charge for Sheff, whose real name is Michael Williams, this year.

According to arrest documents, the 22-year-old rapper was taken into police custody and booked into the Otis Bantum Correctional Center in East Elmhurst, New York on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. The charge is a Class C felony in New York. Further details regarding the charges were not available. Sheff’s bail was remanded, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The musician confirmed his arrest just days later when he took to his Instagram Story to promote his upcoming single, which is set to drop on Friday, July 24. In the post, Sheff wrote, "Track dropping Friday tune in." He also added the "Free Me" hashtag, a spin on the "Free him" hashtag and posts fans have been making since news of his arrest.

The July 15 arrest marked the second such incident for Sheff. In January, the rapper was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two traffic violations after he was busted in East Flatbush, New York with a loaded .45-caliber handgun. The New York Post reported at the time that Sheff was stopped at Farragut Road and E. 42nd Street just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 for an illegal u-turn. Police and court records said the musician was driving recklessly and his vehicle was without a front license plate. When officers conducted a search of his vehicle, they found a .45-caliber Glock and nine rounds in a hidden compartment in the car. He was taken into police custody and charged. His bail was set at $35,000, with Sheff's attorney, Mitchell Elman, confirming to the outlet that the musician posted bail. Ellman added, "We will vigorously defend these charges. I have no further comment at this time."

Sheff is a big name in the Brooklyn drill movement. In 2020, he found success in the projects Proud of Me Now and One and Only. Last month, he released his new single, "Start Some Shyt." Sheff's next single is set to release on Friday.