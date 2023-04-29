Rapper Found Stabbed to Death in Prison

MoneySign Suede, real name Jaime Brugada Valdez, a well-known rapper from Los Angeles, was stabbed to death in a shower at a California prison on Tuesday night. Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Monterey County coroner's office confirmed Suede died at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad but did not immediately elaborate on how the 22-year-old died, reported The Los Angeles Times. A TMZ Hip Hop report stated that prison officials are investigating MoneySign's death as a homicide after discovering he was absent from a headcount check around 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday. After correctional officers found the rapper not in his cell during a regular count, CDCR officials said he was found unresponsive shortly before 10 p.m. Officials said he was found "with injuries consistent with a homicide." Despite attempts to provide him with emergency aid, prison officials could not revive him. He was pronounced dead around 10:00 p.m. "People are very shocked," said Valdez's attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg. "He was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. People loved him."

Rosenberg said the rapper had been attacked in prison before Tuesday's incident. Rosenberg was informed of his death around midnight on Tuesday. "They said it was a stabbing to the neck," Rosenberg said. "They said they're investigating." According to CDCR officials, the prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Monterey County district attorney's office are investigating. CDCR reports that the Correctional Training Facility, where Valdez was housed, has more than 4,000 minimum- and medium-security inmates. The Los Angeles Times reported that another prisoner at the facility, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said the rest of the unit heard the news early Wednesday morning when officials locked down part of the prison and delayed breakfast. According to the prisoner, the killing occurred in a general population area of the prison. He wondered why a popular rapper was not housed in a sensitive-needs yard specifically designed to protect vulnerable individuals with safety concerns.

RIP MoneySign Suede, much more than L.A.'s own Mexican-American Kodak, but who also channeled that same pain, indomitability & sense of struggle. A young regional hero embodying the hopes & aspirations of the unsung and overlooked. Killed in jail far too young. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/5H4vTg5AF5 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 26, 2023

To facilitate the investigation, CDCR officials said movement within the prison had been limited. Angela Diaz, a coroner's division secretary at the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, confirmed to The LA Times that he died at the state prison around 10:20 p.m. According to Rosenberg, Valdez was serving a 32-month sentence for a pair of gun charges in Riverside County. Moreover, he had been charged with a gun offense in Los Angeles County but had already pleaded to the charge and was expecting a two-year sentence to run concurrently with his Riverside convictions. After surrendering in December, he was sent to Soledad state prison. Almost immediately after turning 18, Valdez's music began to catch the public's attention. His song "Back to the Bag" in 2020 reflected his personal struggles over smooth piano notes and a West Coast beat. "I didn't really know how to feel because I was in jail," Valdez told Passion of the Weiss in 2021 of the song's music video, which reached one million views while he was incarcerated. "It's hard to focus on that ... and feel hopeful. You can't really force yourself to be happy. I didn't really feel it like that, you know?" After signing with Atlantic Records in 2021, Valdez released his latest album, Parkside Baby, last September.