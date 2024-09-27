Rapper FatMan Scoop's Cause of Death Released

Fatman Scoop's cause of death has been revealed. More than a month after the rapper and hype man, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, collapsed at a concert in Connecticut, the Connecticut Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to the Los Angeles Times Wednesday that Freeman died due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a combination of long-term high blood pressure and the hardening of the arteries, per Cleveland Clinic. His manner of death was listed as "natural."

Best known for his 2003 hit "Be Faithful," which topped charts in Europe, Freeman collapsed during a concert at the Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut on Aug. 30. TMZ reported at the time that police were called to the venue for a medical emergency at 8:33 p.m. local time. Video shared by concertgoers showed bystanders rushing to assist the singer. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed on Facebook that Freeman suffered "a medical emergency on stage" and was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. His family confirmed his death at the age of 56 the following day.

"It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop," the family said. "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten."

A spokesperson for his talent agent MN2S also confirmed his passing in a statement to PEOPLE, remembering Freeman as "a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe. His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music. Fatman Scoop had been a valued member of the MN2S family for 15 years, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us."

Throughout his career, the New York City-born rapper collaborated with numerous artists, including Miss Elliot on her 2005 single "Lose Control." He is survived by his son, daughter, and brother.