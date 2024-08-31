Rapper Fatman Scoop Dead After Collapsing on Stage During Concert

Fatman Scoop, the hip-hop artist, has died after collapsing on stage in Hamden, Connecticut, on Friday night. The confirmation comes from Pure Cold, a producer who TMZ reports was also Fatman Scoop's tour manager.

No cause of death is known as of press time. Witnesses previously told TMZ that Fatman Scoop — known in the music world for collaborations with Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Skrillex, Timbaland, David Guetta and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony — suddenly fell to the floor, with onlookers then administering CPR.

"I am honestly lost for words," the Pure Cold wrote. "You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you."

Fatman Scoop was booked to play Reminisce Festival, a U.K. music fest in St Helens, Merseyside, on Sept. 7. The festival confirmed news of his passing while also indicating that some sort of tribute will be conducted at the festival.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we at Reminisce have received the devastating news of the tragic passing of the legendary Isaac Freeman III, known to us all as Fatman Scoop," the statement from organizers read. "This loss has left us all heartbroken. Scoop was scheduled to perform at this year's Reminisce Festival, and his absence will be profoundly felt by everyone. He was not just one of our most popular performers, he was a cherished member of the Reminisce family. His energy, talent and infectious spirit will be missed more than words can express.

"In the coming days, we will be discussing the best ways to honor his memory and celebrate the incredible life and legacy of this brilliant artist. Rest easy, our friend. You will forever remain in our hearts."