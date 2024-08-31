2000s Hip-Hop Star Collapses on Stage: Witnesses Say CPR Administered to Fatman Scoop

The rapper has reportedly been transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A distressing incident unfolded at a concert featuring rapper Fatman Scoop, leaving fans and onlookers in shock. The event, which took place on Friday evening at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut, saw the celebrated performer suddenly collapse during his performance, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Eyewitnesses report that Fatman Scoop, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, appeared to suffer a sudden medical emergency while on stage. According to attendees, the music abruptly ceased, and a hush fell over the assembled crowd as bystanders rushed to assist the fallen artist. Spectators claim to have observed medical personnel administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to Freeman behind the DJ booth, according to TMZ.

Video footage obtained by the outlet captures the moments following the incident. The recording shows emergency responders performing chest compressions on an individual obscured from view while concerned audience members whisper about Fatman Scoop's condition. One witness who recorded the video told TMZ that they personally observed Freeman collapse and subsequently be transported from the venue via stretcher.

Local authorities confirmed their response to the emergency, with dispatchers noting they received a call for medical assistance at 8:33 p.m. The precise nature of Freeman's medical issue remains unclear at this time.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett addressed the situation on social media, confirming the artist's medical emergency and subsequent hospitalization. "He is being transported by ambulance to the hospital," Garrett wrote on Facebook via Patch. "We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

The concert was part of Hamden's Summer Concert Series, with Fatman Scoop headlining the Green and Gold Party. This event marked the finale of the 2024 season and had been rescheduled from its original July 12 date due to inclement weather.

Fatman Scoop, born on November 28, 1971, in New York City, has been a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry for decades. Freeman has collaborated with numerous high-profile artists throughout his career.

His guest appearances on chart-topping tracks like Missy Elliott's "Lose Control" and Mariah Carey's "It's Like That" in 2005 solidified his status in the music world. The former single reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, along with a nomination for Best Rap Song. Representatives for Freeman have yet to respond to requests for comment on the situation.