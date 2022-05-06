Randy Rand, Autograph Rocker, Has Died

✖

Randy Rand, a founding member and bassist of the '80s glam metal band Autograph, has died. Rand passed away on Tuesday, April 26 at the age of 62. His passing was confirmed on the band's social media pages with a statement announcing Rand's "unexpected passing" with "great sorrow and heavy hearts." According to the band, Rand was surrounded by his wife, Regina Rand, and his family at the time of his death. Although the band did not share the circumstances or cause of Rand's death, Mario de Riso, a spokesperson from Frontiers Music Srl, said in a statement to USA Today that the musician's passing "came as a consequence of some existing heart problems."

"Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer," the band shared. "Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans."

Rand got his start in the '70s in California, playing in bands in the Sunset Strip area. He went on to form Autograph in Pasadena, California in 1984 alongside vocalist Steve Plunkett, guitarist Steve Lynch, keyboardist Steven Isham, and drummer Keni Richards. The band released their debut album, Sign In Please, in October 1984. The album featured their signature song, "Turn Up the Radio," which reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been featured on numerous high-profile projects, including in American Horror Story, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The album, which was eventually certified gold, also reached a height of No. 29 on the Billboard 200, and enjoyed 29 weeks on the all-genre chart, per Billboard. Following Sign In Please's success, Autograph released two other albums – 1985's That's the Stuff and 1987's Loud and Clear - before disbanding in 1989.

In the band's statement, Rand was remembered as "a fabulous bassist bandmate, brother, and human being." The band added, "we spent numerous hours that turned into something magical while creating an unbreakable bond few bands are fortunate enough to ever experience." The band said they will "continue to honor Randy Rand, as he would want us to and honor our musical commitments and keep his legacy alive." Rand is survived by his wife, Regina Rand.