Du'Vonta Lampkin, Former NFL Defensive Lineman, Dead at 25

Du'Vonta Lampkin, a former NFL defensive lineman who was on the Tennesee Titans roster in 2018, died on Thursday night, according to the Dallas Morning News (per Yahoo Sports). He was 25 years old. The Morning News says Lampkin's friends found him dead of a gunshot wound at 10 p.m. local time. Lampkin, who played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners, was staying at an apartment that was being rented out as an Airbnb because he was moving into a new apartment. The Dallas Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Once the news of Lampkin's death broke, the Oklahoma Sooners football team released a statement. "The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin," the team said. "Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones."

(Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans also sent their condolences to Lampkin. One person wrote: "From a Trojan, it is devastating whenever such a young life is taken from us. Thoughts and prayers to his family foremost but also his friends and the Sooners community." Lampkin signed with the Titans in 2018 after not getting drafted. He was with the team during training camp but was cut before the start of the regular season. In 2019, Lampkin played for the National Arena League and spent the season with the Massachusetts Pirates.

Lampkin played for the Sooners from 2015 to 2017. He redshirted his first year before playing during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In 2016, Lampkin played in only five games as a result of a six-game suspension. In 2017, Lampkin played in 12 of Oklahoma's 14 games and recorded 22 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. While Lampkin was at Oklahoma, the team won three Big 12 titles and reached the College Football Playoffs in 2015 and 2017.

"He is big, strong and athletic for his size," Sooners defensive lineman Neville Gallimore told 247Sports in 2017 when asked about Lampkin. "He is going to be a big man for us definitely this year, but in years to come as well. We both came in at the same time, and I just know when he gets on the field he is going to cause a lot of havoc."