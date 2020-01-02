Post Malone Takes Tumble, Falls off Stage Mid-Performance at Dick Clark’s NYE Celebration in Times Square

A performance by Post Malone took an unexpected turn after a mishap on stage as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The 24-year-old singer was in the middle of a rendition of “Circles and Congratulations” when he appeared to have lost his balance. After falling into the crowd, he was quickly helped up by security, while Malone just laughed the whole mishap off, according to The Daily Mail.

Malone was the headlining act as part of the annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, hosted by TV gadfly Ryan Seacrest and new co-host, Katy Keene star Lucy Hale. The night also marked the first performance that Malone had given with the brand-new face tattoo he was showing off on Instagram earlier that day.

Back in November, Malone went viral when he was spotted dancing the night away to Shania Twain’s performance at the American Music Awards. Though he showed off some serious moves, he was more than an audience member. While performing on that stage, he brought both Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott on stage for a rendition of “Take What You Want” that ended up bringing the house down.

He also sported seven nominations, including for Artist of the Year. He ended up winning Favorite Album – Rap/Hip Hop for his latest album, Hollywood Bleeding.

“I’m not too good at talking in front of people, but I want to thank everybody who showed love,” Malone told the crowd during his acceptance speech. “Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that you have shown. I just want to say thank you to everyone… and thank you all the fans for the love and support.”

Earlier this past November, the pop star dropped somewhere around a quarter-million dollars on a special Dallas Cowboys chain, which featured 3,000 stones, 9.7 carats of baguettes, 13.5 carats of sapphires and 8.7 carats of diamonds. An avowed Cowboys fan, Malone has even mentioned quarterback Dak Prescott in his song “Wow,” singing “Always goin’ for it, never punt fourth down. Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, damn.’ I might need to get Post to write more songs,” Prescott said about the shout-out.