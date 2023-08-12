Pop Star Gets Wrapped up in Plagiarism Controversy After Dropping New Music Video

Following plagiarism accusations, K-pop singer Jeon Somi's management company has decided to remove an animated character from the music video of her latest track, "Fast Forward," after viewers pointed out that it resembled a Japanese cartoon character. The song "Fast Forward" was released Monday as the lead track from Jeon Somi's new EP Game Plan, featuring an animated character representing the singer throughout the video. Since the video's release, there have been allegations that the artwork in the music video for the song "Fast Forward" is a direct copy of the series Urusei Yatsura from the famous manga artist Rumiko Takahashi, leading to allegations that the artwork in the music video was traced (copied directly from another work). Among Takahashi's most famous works are her fantasy romance series, "InuYasha" (1996-2008).

Jeon Somi's agency, THEBLACKLABEL, has issued a formal apology in response to allegations that her new music video was plagiarized, responding with the following statement on Aug. 9: "After the release of the music video for "Fast Forward," the title track of Jeon Somi's EP, we came across the news that the animated character that appears in the video resembles a character in another work. We immediately discussed the situation, and we have decided to delete or edit the scene in question. We plan to quickly switch the scene in question and take all measures possible. We sincerely apologize for the fact that our agency did not more carefully look over the [production] and therefore gave you cause for concern. In the future, we will be more careful in order to prevent the kind of incident described above from happening again."

[ notpannchoa ] The Black Label acknowledges plagiarism accusations for Somi's MV and deletes scenehttps://t.co/PTzmruXyhX pic.twitter.com/o5BajdLPBg — notpannchoa (@notpannchoa2) August 10, 2023

After winning first place in the first season of Mnet's audition show Produce 101, Somi spent the next nine months performing as part of I.O.I, the 11-member girl group formed out of contestants from the show's first season in 2016. The project group was disbanded in early 2017. Somi signed with The Black Label in 2018 and released her solo debut in 2019 with the single "Birthday." Game Plan marks Somi's first comeback in nearly two years following the release of her first studio album XOXO in October 2021. THEBLACKLABEL shared at the time, "Please anticipate what music and performance Jeon Somi, who proved herself to be a solo queen with irreplaceable skills and unique charms while receiving love from many fans, will showcase [following the release of] her new profile image." The digital album of Game Plan was released on August 7, while the physical album will be available on August 14.