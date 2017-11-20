Pink Responds to Ellen Degeneres’ AMAs Tweet

Ellen DeGeneres, like many of the viewers at home, is also a big Pink fan. After the talkshow host congratulated Pink on an incredible American Music Awards performance, Pink quickly responded.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Pink outdoes herself. Wow,” the Ellen host wrote after Pink’s incredible performance.

“THANKYOU friend I just love you and that means a lot to me,” Pink replied.

During her gravity-defying performance at the AMAs, Pink sang “Beautiful Trauma” while on the side of the J.W. Marriott hotel in Los Angeles. The song is the title track to her newest album.

Pink also became the center of a meme during the awards show, as she looked a little uncomfortable during Christina Aguilera‘s Whitney Houston tribute. But after seeing that photo go around, she told the “negative Nancys” to start sharing a photo of her in tears during her friend’s performance.

“Christina f***ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever,” Pink tweeted. “This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.”

Pink and Ellen are also longtime friends, with Pink writing the Ellen theme song, “Today’s The Day.” She’s also appeared on her show several times. DeGeneres introduced Pink during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where Pink picked up the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.