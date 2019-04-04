Ozzy Osbourne Tour Postponed After Emergency Surgery

Adding to a slew of recently canceled and postponed shows, Ozzy Osbourne announced Thursday that he will be postponing all his remaining dates on his No More Tours 2 tour after falling at his Los Angeles home and re-aggravating an old injury that required him to undergo an emergency surgery.

OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery. Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 4, 2019

“OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery,” a tweet from Osbourne’s official Twitter account read. “Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020.”

He was scheduled to play shows throughout the United States and Canada through July.

The latest injury is just the latest in several health scares for the 70-year-old rocker. Last month, he postponed multiple tour dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan in the midst of his recovery from pneumonia, just weeks after postponing European dates following a severe upper-respiratory infection. In October 2018, Osbourne revealed he was hospitalized for and almost died from a staph infection in his thumb.

“Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital,” wife Sharon Osbourne said in a statement in February. “Thankfully he is now through the worst part. His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

A week prior, Sharon told her co-hosts on The Talk that her husband was “doing great.”

“He’s out of ICU and he’s doing great. He’s breathing on his own,” she added, referencing Osbourne’s hospitalization earlier that month due to the respiratory infection, a complication from the flu.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Osbourne said in a statement at the time of his first cancellation announcement in January. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—.”

“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he continued, detailing exactly what he’s been suffering from. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

At the time of Osbourne’s hospitalization for pneumonia, Sharon took to Twitter to thank her followers for their supportive messages to the Black Sabbath frontman.

“Thank you to everyone for all your get well messages and support for Ozzy. We are overwhelmed and truly touched by everyone’s thoughtfulness,” she wrote.