Ozzy Osbourne Band Member Bernie Torme Dies at 66

Ozzy Osbourne band member Bernie Torme has reportedly passed away at the age of 66.

According to PEOPLE, Tormé’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page, with his family issuing a statement afterwards.

“Bernie Tormé passed away peacefully on the 17th March 2019, one day short of his 67th birthday, surrounded by his family,” the statement read.

“He had been on life support for the past four weeks at a London hospital following post-flu complications. Bernie will be remembered for dedicating his life to his music for five decades. He will be sorely missed,” the statement added.

Torme played with Ozzy Osbourne’s band following the tragic death of original Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads’ death in 1982. He also was a member of Gillan, which was founded by Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan.

Since the news of Torme’s passing was announced, many of his fans and peers have come out to express sorrow at the loss of the rock musucian.

“Woke up to find out my friend [Bernie Torme] has died. He was a guitar god who played with [Ozzy Osbourne] & Ian Gillan. We worked together for 3 years, writing over 100 songs for the ill-fated Desperado. I loved that man & today my heart is broken. RIP Bernie. Your guitar weeps,” tweeted Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider.

GOD BLESS BERNIE TORME • 1952 – 2O19 • tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/4xU2H0rVwA — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) March 18, 2019

“I am absolutely, seriously gutted to hear of the passing of guitarist Bernie Torme. I have spoken to him many times for my show, the last time being before Christmas and again personally right before he became so seriously ill,” rock journalist Rob Sas added.

“I cannot believe that Bernie Torme has passed. Bernie helped out Ozzy and I at a time of great need and we will never ever forget that. Love and condolences to his family,” Sharon Osbourne said of the husband’s former guitarist.

I cannot believe that Bernie Torme has passed. Bernie helped out Ozzy and I at a time of great need and we will never ever forget that. Love and condolences to his family. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 18, 2019

Ah man, this is so sad. I first met Bernie when he joined us for one of @GingerWildheart’s Birthday Bashes and he remained a friend ever since. His resume was second-to-none and he was the most down-to-earth, humble and lovely guy you could hope to meet,” guitarist Rich Jones tweeted.

At this time, no funeral arrangements appear to have been announced.