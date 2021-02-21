Nick Jonas Hosting 'SNL': Has the Jonas Brothers Reunion Ended?

✖

Nick Jonas is about to launch the next phase of his solo career with his performance on Saturday Night Live next weekend, which has prompted questions about the future of the Jonas Brothers. The trio, made up of Nick and his older brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, reunited in 2019 for their critically acclaimed album Happiness Begins and were reportedly looking to release another album that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That music might not see the light of day, with the brothers moving on to work on other projects.

A music insider told The Sun the reunion is "effectively over," adding that the JoBros were about to announce a new album in March 2020. That project was postponed by the pandemic. “Since then they’ve all been working on their own projects and they feel like they’ve moved on from that music," the insider claimed. “There’s been no big falling out this time, but realistically it will be a while before they do music as a trio again.”

Happiness Begins was the group's first studio album since Lines, Vines, and Trying Times was released in 2009. It was all part of a successful comeback, which included the hit single "Sucker" and the Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness. In 2020, they released a batch of non-album singles, including "What a Man Gotta Do," "Five More Minutes" and "I Need You Christmas." Their memoir, Blood: A Memoir by The Jonas Brothers, was also part of the comeback, but the book has been postponed indefinitely. The Sun reports that the book has been completely scrapped.

Meanwhile, the brothers are continuing their own interests outside the band. On Saturday, Nick, 28, shared the art for his new single, "Spaceman," which will be released on Feb. 25. On Feb. 27, Nick will perform the song live for the first time during Saturday Night Live, which he is also hosting. Although Nick has released a few non-album songs in recent years, he has not released a solo album since Last Year Was Complicated in 2016.

Joe, 31, is also busy after he and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July 2020. He is also starring in Devotion, a Korean War drama starring Glen Powell and directed by Sleight filmmaker J.D. Dillard. Joe has found success on his own as well, co-founding the group DNCE, which scored a huge hit in 2015 with "Cake by the Ocean."