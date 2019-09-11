Jonas Brothers Bring Happiness Begins Tour to Nashville: 6 Biggest Moments

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

The Jonas Brothers took their Happiness Begins Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, giving fans what they had been waiting for since 2013 when brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas broke up the band to pursue solo projects.

In 2019, they got back together, released an album (Happiness Begins), and embarked on their tour, which saw a few special surprises during its stop in Music City. Below, the six biggest scream-inducing moments of the night, ranked in decibel level from welcoming to roof-shattering.

1. Welcome back

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform during the Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

Kevin, Joe and Nick returned to their fans after a years-long wait on a platform that descended from the ceiling, with the trio arriving on stage in a blaze of pyrotechnics and a crisp lineup of colored suits. Shortly after their set began, they simply stood in silence as the crowd screamed for them, that special kind of scream reserved only for teen idols of the highest order.

2. “Comeback”

Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

Upon arriving at the show, each fan found a sign on their seat that read, “Thank you for coming back to us.” The back of the signs, organized by With the Band, instructed that they should be held up during the sentimental song “Comeback,” and when the crowd obliged and the brothers got a glimpse of the message, they reacted with clear emotion.

Being in Nashville, the brothers decided that they should bring out some of their friends in Music City, welcoming Dan + Shay to the stage for a group rendition of the duo’s smash hit “Tequila,” after which, Nick cracked, “That song will make you thirsty.” Opener Bebe Rexha also tapped into her Nashville resources, bringing out Kelsea Ballerini to sing Rexha’s duet with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha perform during the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

4. Solo moment

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

After the trio performed a set at the B-stage, Kevin and Joe took a quick break while Nick serenaded the crowd with solo hit “Jealous,” which was a clear fan-favorite. He was then joined by Joe to finish out the song before the pair made their way back to the main stage to sing Joe’s hit with band DNCE, “Cake by the Ocean.”

5. “Burnin’ Up”

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

The band returned to the stage for their encore (after a minutes-long cheer that didn’t let up once) with their 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up,” which was appropriately punctuated by blasts of fire emerging from the stage. The crowd happily sang along, but it was the bridge of the song, when the audience filled in for the brothers’ old bodyguard, Robert “Big Rob” Feggans, and the rap he contributed to the track, that the energy was truly electric.

6. “S.O.S.”

The crowd had been thrilled to see the brothers arrive for opener “Rollercoaster,” but it was the second song, “S.O.S.,” that reminded the audience of the band they had loved years prior, and the appreciation for “Rollercoaster” had nothing on the sheer joy of the crowd realizing that they were about to hear one of the group’s biggest hits, their younger selves officially coming to life as they sang the lyrics so loudly, Nick and Joe’s voices were drowned out for parts of the song. Who needs to hear the words if you already know them?

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour will continue through February 2020, with dates throughout North America and Europe. More info on those dates can be found here. More information about events at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena can be found here.

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs during the Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

Bebe Rexha performs during the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)

Bebe Rexha performs during the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Dylan Skye Aycock / PopCulture.com)