'SNL' Sets Nick Jonas as Host and Musical Guest for Feb. 27 Episode

Next weekend's Saturday Night Live host has already been revealed: Nick Jonas. Hours before the live show this weekend, Jonas and NBC announced that he would be both the host and musical guest next week on Feb. 27. Jonas will also perform his new single "Spaceman" live for the first time on the show.

"A dream come true. Let's get it [SNL]!! See you February 27th!" Jonas tweeted on Saturday, shortly after the news broke. Jonas also shared the cover art for his new single, revealing that it would drop on Thursday, Feb. 25. A few days later, he will perform it live in Studio 8H. Jonas has also hinted that there will be a major music video for "Spaceman" in another post on TikTok and Instagram. The singer seems to be putting his all into this solo release — his first since 2018.

A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th! pic.twitter.com/V318MLVQqF — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 20, 2021

Fans congratulated Jonas on securing the SNL gig, and most were excited that he would be taking the stage. Many commented on the fact that he will be pulling double duty as host and musical guest, remarking on how rare that is for the sketch comedy show. Others figured that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it may be a way to reduce the number of people in the studio.

"YOU'RE HOSTING AND PERFORMING!!! THE POWER!!!!" one fan tweeted. Another wrote: "Congrats dude! Its a big deal, not every artist have the honor to be host and musical guest," while a third added: "Hosting on a full moon in your new spaceman era? King s—!"

Jonas has appeared on SNL once before. In 2016, he was the musical guest opposite host Julia Louis-Dreyfus. At the time, Jonas did not appear in any sketches, but most fans seem confident that he can deliver the laughs when it comes down to it.

Jonas has been spending at least as much time on screen as on stage these days, with acting obligations outmatching his musical work at times. He delighted fans in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and, since then, has been on a streak of major movie appearances. His next big role is in Chaos Walking, a sci-fi action movie where he will share the screen with Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelson and others. That movie is wrapping up post-production and is currently scheduled for theatrical release only, so those who are avoiding public spaces due to the coronavirus pandemic might have trouble seeing it.

Fans will have to wait a full week for Jonas to' SNL appearance. In the meantime, this weekend's episode features host Regé-Jean Page and musical guest Bad Bunny. It starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.