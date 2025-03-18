Musician Aurelio Martinez and 11 Others Dead After Plane Crash

Renowned Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez was among 12 people who lost their lives when a commercial aircraft plunged into the Caribbean Sea shortly after takeoff from a popular Honduran tourist destination on Monday evening. The tragedy has sparked an intensive rescue operation and an outpouring of tributes for the cultural icon.

The Lanhsa Airlines flight departed at dusk from Roatan island headed for La Ceiba on the Honduran mainland when it experienced catastrophic problems just moments after becoming airborne. Civil aviation official Carlos Padilla explained that the aircraft “made a sharp turn to the right of the runway and fell into the water,” according to CBS News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A local fisherman who witnessed the disaster told HCH television, “The plane almost fell on us. I was fishing,” highlighting how close the aircraft came to striking people near the shore. Emergency responders quickly mobilized a search and rescue operation, but challenging conditions hampered their efforts.

“It’s been difficult to access the accident (site) because there are 30 meters of rocks and you can’t get there while walking or swimming,” Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas explained to Reuters. “The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility.”

Despite these obstacles, rescue teams managed to save five passengers, though their conditions remain unclear. One of the survivors was identified as a 40-year-old French citizen who required transfer to a medical facility in San Pedro Sula on the mainland, according to Major Wilmer Guerrero of the fire department.

Honduran authorities reported that the aircraft, a British-made Jetstream 41, had 18 people aboard – 15 passengers, two pilots, and a flight attendant. Police statements attributed the crash to an “apparent mechanical failure,” though official investigations are ongoing.

The National Police shared dramatic footage on social media showing rescue workers carrying survivors on stretchers across rocky terrain. Their statement on X confirmed: “Twelve people dead and five alive after plane crash in Roatan. At this time, only one body remains to be recovered, and rescue teams continue their work.”

The death of 56-year-old Martinez has particularly resonated throughout Central America. Known simply as “Aurelio” to fans, he was a celebrated musician and former representative in the Honduran National Congress. The Kennedy Center described Martinez as a virtuoso whose “passionate performances made him a mainstay of the La Cieba music scene,” particularly for his contributions to punta rock, “the high-energy, Garifuna roots-infused pop genre that took Central America by storm in the 1990s.”

Martinez’s cultural impact extended beyond Honduras. The government of neighboring Belize issued a statement honoring the musician, saying: “Aurelio was a great friend of Belize and a true champion of Garifuna culture and music. As a renowned Garifuna musician, Aurelio was a powerful voice in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Garinagu people.” The statement acknowledged that his death “leaves a void in the world of music and culture, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who loved his art and his people.”

Honduran President Xiomara Castro responded swiftly to the disaster, announcing on social media that she had “immediately activated” an emergency committee comprising the armed forces, firefighters, and other agencies to assist victims. “May God protect people’s lives,” she added while noting that rescue teams were working “tirelessly” to save survivors and transport them to medical facilities.

The crash occurred approximately half a mile from Roatan’s coastline. As authorities continue their recovery efforts, investigations into the precise cause of the accident are expected to follow in the coming days and weeks.