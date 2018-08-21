2018 MTV VMAs: Kylie Jenner Takes CEO Chic to the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner is a boss both in the boardroom and on the red carpet. The makeup mogul hit the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Monday in an outfit that was both way classy and appropriately sassy.

Rocking a white belted mini trench dress and slicked back bleached locks, the freshly 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed for paparazzi before heading inside to meet up with boyfriend and father of her child Travis Scott, from whom she arrived separately but sat next to throughout the show.

Where Jenner and Scott were scheduled to sit actually changed last minute, reported TMZ earlier Monday, after rapper Nicki Minaj blamed Jenner’s fame and baby Stormi for Scott’s Astroworld beating out her album Queen when it comes to projected album sales.

“Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album!” Minaj wrote on Twitter with a screenshot of an Instagram post from Jenner promoting her beau’s album. “With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.

She continued, “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol,” she wrote, referring to Scott and Jenner’s 6-month-old daughter. “Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

The feud appears to be one-sided, however, with neither Jenner or Scott responding publicly to the statements.

Jenner has her own business dealings to tend to. In July, she made the cover of Forbes after being crowned the youngest “self-made” businesswoman poised to be a billionaire.

This is largely due to her Kylie Cosmetics line, to which the magazine attributed $330 million in sales in 2017, estimating the value of Jenner’s company at nearly $800 million. With 100 percent ownership of the company, that, plus Jenner’s lucrative deals with E! and companies like Puma, have netted her quite the fortune.

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images