2018 MTV VMAs: Amber Rose Turns Heads in Bizarre Catwoman Outfit

Never change, Amber Rose. The celeb strutted the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a latex lingerie get-up Monday, giving Twitter plenty to say about the crazy outfit.

Rose showed up to the VMAs wearing a red latex leotard that connected via garter straps to matching knee-high boots. Finishing off the look, the model accessorized with red fishnet stockings, a red whip, red horned mask and elbow-length fingerless gloves.

Rose has never been one to play it safe with her sartorial choices, and Monday’s big night was no different. But Twitter had plenty to say anyways.

But as Rose has proven time and time again, she doesn’t care about what anyone else thinks. We don’t think this red carpet is going to be the big moment that changes her mind.

The model and famous muse of Kanye West has always been sex positive since she first entered the spotlight, coming from a background as a stripper. Since then, she has founded the annual SlutWalk, which is a “transnational movement of protest marches calling for an end to rape culture, including victim blaming and slut shaming of sexual assault victims” according to its mission statement.

The 34-year-old is also mom to Sebastian, 5, whom she shares with rapper and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

